The Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint received a new name on Wednesday.
It is now called the Dort Financial Center.
“During the credit union’s rebranding process, it seemed the perfect time to reconsider the name at the arena” CEO and President of Dort Financial Credit Union Vicki Hawkins said.
“We are so proud to have the opportunity to play a part in Dort Financial Credit Union’s growth over the last five years and are excited to be a part of the future growth opportunities provided to them by their new charter,” said Jeremy Torrey, Dort Financial Center General Manager and Flint Firebirds President.
New signs will be installed over the next few months. The goal is to have all of the work completed by Dec. 1.
