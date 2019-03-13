Flint will host its 42nd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show on Mar. 14-17.
The event will be held at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center and will feature campground information, on-site RV financing, and RV rentals.
This show will display more than 50 units, including folding camping trailers, travel trailers, toy haulers, and fifth wheel travel trailers ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $100,000.
Special discounts are available and a coupon for the show can be found online at www.marvac.org, Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram. They are also available at area RV dealers, Dort Federal Credit Union locations, area Big Boy restaurants and some local newspapers. The coupon offers any adult or senior $1 off admission any day of the show.
You can register to win free tickets at www.marvac.org.
For more information, call 517-349-3300 or visit www.marvac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.