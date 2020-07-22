A section of Dort Highway in Genesee County that was closed due to a crash has reopened.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported both north and southbound M-54 (Dort Highway) between Richfield Road and Leith Street was closed the morning of July 22 due to a crash.
It reopened shortly before 9. No further information has been released.
