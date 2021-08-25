The ramp from S. Dort Highway to southbound I-75 is closed because a truck rolled over, according to the Grand Blanc Police Department.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until emergency crews can clear the ramp. Drivers should use Holly Road if they want to go southbound on I-75.
