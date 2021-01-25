You’ve heard on repeat: wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With new variants popping up, a new trend is slowly emerging wearing not just one mask but two.
Former Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband were seen double masking at the inauguration.
And the nation's top infection specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking is common sense and is likely more effective on the Today Show.
But is it really?
“There are a lot of factors,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad with Central michigan University. “To say a blanket recommendation that we need to double mask for better protection is a very simplistic thing to say.”
The infectious disease specialist says while it does sound like common sense, there’s no scientific evidence that says double masking is actually more effective.
Could there be any downsides to the double masking?
“Yes. Many,” Haddad said. “For example, with this mask that fits well on me, if I put a cloth mask over it that makes it tighter here and here, but less on the sides, that would be counter-intuitive.”
Haddad recommends a well-fitting triple layered mask. When asked if cloth masks are still as effective against new coronavirus variants, he says yes and says be cautious of the variants but don’t panic.
“We need to follow the distancing and masking and all that fun,” he said. “But the variants are expected, and we believe the vaccines will still work against them.”
