Police say Mixed Martial Arts fighter Cedric Marks has been captured after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas.
Marks is suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin.
Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma last month.
Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer tweeted Sunday evening that Marks was taken into custody after a nine hour manhunt.
Police say Marks escaped Sunday morning from a private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald's in Conroe, Texas north of Houston.
