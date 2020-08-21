Since early June, history has continually been made across the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Cristobal became the earliest "C" named tropical storm to develop in the Atlantic basin on June 2, surpassing the previous record set by Topical Storm Colin on June 5, 2016.
Tropical Storm Fay would become the next storm to set a record for early development as the earliest "F" named tropical storm to develop July 9. This beat the previous record set by Topical Storm Franklin on July 21, 2005. In fact, every named storm in the Atlantic since Fay has caused similar records to fall.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo, July 21 - Previous Record: Topical Storm Gert, July 24, 2005
Hurricane Hanna, July 23 - Previous Record: Tropical Storm Harvey, August 3, 2005
Hurricane Isaias, July 30 - Previous Record: Hurricane Irene, August 4, 2005
Tropical Storm Josephine, August 11 - Previous Record: Tropical Storm Jose, August 22, 2005
Tropical Storm Kyle, August 14 - Previous Record: Hurricane Katrina, August 23, 2005
On Friday, Tropical Storm Laura became the 8th named storm in the Atlantic to set an early-development record. It beat the previous record set by Hurricane Luis, which was named on August 29, 1995. Dizzying as all of these records may be, Laura could also wind up making history in another way early next week.
Forecasts currently have the storm tracking across the northern islands of the Caribbean this weekend, bringing heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Cuba, as well as the southern Bahamas. After skirting the southern tip of Florida on Monday, the storm is then expected to track into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and eye a landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime on Wednesday, possibly as a hurricane.
Here's where history could be in the making. At the same time Laura churns toward the Gulf, a second tropical system over the western Caribbean will also be crossing into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently a tropical depression, the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Marcos by Saturday morning and possibly strengthen to a hurricane over the western Gulf of Mexico by Monday afternoon. This would put two named tropical system over the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
That alone is not unprecedented, but it is exceedingly rare. Two named tropical storms have occupied the Gulf of Mexico only twice before, in 1933 and again in 1959. The real history-making feat would come if both systems are hurricanes while sharing the Gulf. This has never happened in recorded history, and while the window appears small based on current forecasts, we could see Laura and Marco make history early next week.
Amid many other factors in play, the interaction between the two storms will be key as they approach each other. Both storms pose a serious threat to the Gulf Coast, hurricanes or not, as preparations begin over the weekend.
