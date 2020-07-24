Dow has announced a 6 percent reduction to its global workforce, among other measures.
In a statement to TV5, Ashley Mendoza with Corporate Media Relations has the following to say about the move:
Dow is taking a series of actions necessary to maintain our competitiveness while the economic recovery remains uneven. These actions include increasing 2020 operating expense reduction target from $350 million to $500 million through additional structural cost interventions and initiating a restructuring program targeting a $300 million annualized EBITDA benefit by the end of 2021. This program will include a 6% reduction in the cost associated with Dow’s global workforce, as well as actions to exit uncompetitive assets. While these are difficult decisions, they are necessary to ensure our cost structure reflects macroeconomic realities.
In Dow’s 2Q 2020 Earnings report, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer said this about the company and the weeks and months ahead, “Going forward, we have significant addressable market opportunities that will drive growth as the economy recovers. Global economic indicators and end-markets have begun to show improvement, and we will continue to benefit from our unique competitive advantages – our industry-leading feedstock flexibility, unmatched materials portfolio, and geographic and end-market diversity – enabling us to continue to outperform our peers for the longterm.”
