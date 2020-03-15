Dow is recommending that employees in the United States and Canada work from home or a remote location if they can.
The company announced that they have postponed all large meetings and training sessions that are not business-critical.
Dow said they follow recommendations from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They say the health and safety of their employees and communities remain their top priority.
