The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA, including the 24-hour fitness area, will be closed due to the coronavirus.
The closure starts Monday, March 16 and continues through at least Sunday, March 29.
“We understand this is a very concerning situation,” the Dow Bay Area YMCA wrote in a statement. “The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA has been a pillar of the Bay Area community for more than 135 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facility was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.”
A free youth food program is being offered out of the North Franklin parking lot with specific distribution times:
- Breakfast: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Dinner: Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Snack: Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Snack: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Lunch: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.
The program is available to children 18-years-old and younger.
During the closure, the Dow Bay Area YMCA will give updates to staff, members, and participants through email as well as its website and Facebook page.
