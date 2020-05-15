Dow Chemical has officially cancelled this year’s Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
“Given the times and where we’re at with the state and our regulations it’s the right thing to do,” said GLBI director Chris Chandler.
The event features nearly 150 of the top women’s professional golfers in the world and was supposed to take place July 13 through 18 at the Midland Country Club.
Because of COVID-19 and the health risks of hosting a large-scale event, it was canceled.
“This was such a huge success in 2019 with so many people involved so many partners from the community over 250 businesses it’s a huge disappointment,” Chandler said.
Last summer, Midland hosted the first GLBI and the tournament brought nearly $13 million into the region.
“This event last year we built this with the community and for the community,” Chandler said. “When we looked at the scenario’s this year all the events going with limited fans or no fans and with the situation with the state right now, we said I don’t know how you hold this if it’s not a community event.”
In addition to the golf tournament, the Eat Great Food Festival scheduled for July 12 and 13 in Bay City is also canceled.
The good news for all involved is that the dates have already been set for next year’s Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.