Floodwater is consuming everything in its path.
“As long as we contain it, there’s no damage or risk to the community,” said Dow CEO Jim Fitterling.
The Tittabawassee River flows right next to Dow Chemical. The flood waters rose so high they started to commingle with containment ponds at the Dow facility.
“That’s a brine storage pond,” Fitterling said. “It has saltwater that we use for ground water remediation. So, there’s no concerns to the community from a health and safety standpoint. There haven’t been any reported discharged from that pond.”
Fitterling says they’re working alongside the Coast Guard and EPA to keep the site safe and secure.
The rail cars and shipments are dry, even so some residents might feel worried about the flooding causing a major problem at the site.
Fitterling says they have plans in place to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“I don’t think they have to worry about that, we’ve got things under control here,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work done on this site for many, many years to constantly improve the safety and health of our community.”
