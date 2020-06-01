The Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union has announced it is committing $100,000 to help with flood relief efforts.
The donation will be distributed among the American Red Cross of East Central Bay-Michigan, the Midland Area Community Foundation, the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network, the United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties, and the United Way of Midland County.
At a time when so many people and businesses in our local communities are already struggling in various ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the added devastation of this flooding is almost incomprehensible,” said DCECU Chief Executive Officer Michael Goad. “We hope that our contributions to these five organizations will provide a boost as our neighbors, members and employees work to rebuild their lives and their communities after the flood.”
Below is a list of how each organization will use the funds:
· The American Red Cross of East Central Bay-Michigan will use the funds to help with local flood relief in several ways: assisting nonprofit and community partners; working as part of the emergency operation centers and long-term recovery groups; facilitating disaster assessment; sheltering and feeding individuals displaced by the flooding; and responding to needs ranging from cleanup kits, bug spray and sunscreen to medical equipment. Personal donations can be made and additional information about how the Red Cross is responding to the flood can be found by visiting redcross.org/michigan and clicking the “Red Cross Response” button in the red drop-down “Midland Flooding” bar at the top of the page.
· The Midland Area Community Foundation will apply the donation to its Flood Relief Project Fund to provide for disaster relief in Midland County, with use determined by the Midland County long-term recovery group in consultation with the Midland County emergency manager. Personal donations can be made by clicking the “Midland Area Community Foundation Response Fund” button at reliefmidland.org.
· The Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network will use the funds to support its vision of “Always food in every home” through its eight food pantries and special programs. EFPN provides coordination among pantries, supporting churches, groups and agencies in the distribution of food and supplies. Personal donations can be made by clicking the “How You Can Help” tab at the top of midlandcountyefpn.org.
· United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties will use the funds to assist Gladwin County partner agencies that are identifying and addressing community needs. Personal donations can be made at unitedwaycgc.org or by mail and should include a notation that the contribution is intended for flood relief in Gladwin County.
· United Way of Midland County will apply the donation to its Rise Together Fund, which was designed to help the area’s asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) population recover from the flood. Personal donations can be made by clicking the “United Way of Midland County Response Fund” button at reliefmidland.org; gifts will be matched by The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation until $500,000 in matched donations is reached. Donations of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, food, water, personal care items and household goods can be dropped off at a variety of locations listed on the Relief Midland website. Signup for United Way flood relief volunteer opportunity alerts can be done by clicking the “Volunteer Alerts” button on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.