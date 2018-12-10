A major Mid-Michigan employer wants to put you to work.
Dow Chemical is hosting a job recruiting event at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw.
There will be a variety of fields to apply for including chemical process operations, human resources, and more.
Level of experience varies.
The event is free from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Fore more information on the event, visit the events section on Dow's website.
