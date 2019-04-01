A huge split is happening today in Mid-Michigan as Dow Chemical separates from DowDuPont.
It brings an end to the mega merger completed just a year-and-a-half ago.
DowDuPont is breaking up into three companies.
The materials science division becomes the “new Dow," and it will remain headquartered in Midland.
In June, DowDuPont will spin off its agriculture division, already known as Corteva. The remaining company will be known as DuPont.
