SC Johnson is partnering with Dow to bring bottles of hand sanitizer to healthcare workers and first responders.
SC Johnson said it’s making room for new manufacturing of up to 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer a month.
All of the hand sanitizer made will be donated to health workers and first responders, SC Johnson said.
To accomplish this, SC Johnson converted one line, normally use for testing at its largest manufacturing facility, to churn out the sanitizer.
To help make this possible, the company is working with Dow.
Dow will contribute a one-time bulk of sanitizer to make 25,000 8-ounce bottles.
When the bulk sanitizer from Dow is packaged into bottles, SC Johnson said it will return 12,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to Dow.
Dow will then use it to help protect employees and ensure safe manufacturing operations.
SC Johnson will make the remaining amount of hand sanitizer to reach 75,000 bottles per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.