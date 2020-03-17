The Great Lakes Loons’ stadium, Dow Diamond, is closed through April 5 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All public and private events scheduled at the stadium during that time have been canceled.
The Loons made the announcement on Tuesday, March 17.
“The Great Lakes Loons fully support these measures in an effort to help keep our fans, staff and community safe and healthy,” the Loons said in a press release.
