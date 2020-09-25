In early September, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order allowing high school football to play ball.
However, the order didn’t allow for all of the fans to return to the stands.
High school football fans can’t gather at their home stadium to watch the big game. But at Dow Diamond, they can gather around the big screen, as long as they socially distance and mask up.
It is a collaborative partnership with MCTV and the Great Lakes Loons.
“We began discussing internally how we can provide a service to the community by offering watch parties, to give fans an opportunity that could not go to the game to still have the opportunity to experience it,” said Chris Mundhenk, vice president of the Great Lakes Loons.
The fans are glad.
“It’s great. I love this place. It’s a good substitute. You have choices. You have to use what you have. It’s reasonable, $5 to get in here and see the game,” said Dick Lebsack, fan.
Mundhenk said offering these watch parties goes far beyond just high school football.
“It’s safe to say that this has been a challenging year for virtually everyone. When we look at our community, we’re not just in the middle of a pandemic. There’s been a historic 500-year flood. And as a result of not having Loons baseball, we still see a need in supporting our community,” Mundhenk said.
Friday, Sept. 25 was the first of three watch parties that will continue until the end of October.
