All fans are no longer required to wear a mask when seated or moving about an open-air area within Dow Diamond.
The Great Lakes Loons announced the modifications to its mask protocol on Monday, May 17. Fans who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear masks while in an indoor area of Dow Diamond including the Loons front office, the Tri-Star Trust Club, Loon Loft team store, and restroom facilities. This guidance will remain in place until July 1.
The modification follows the updates from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Major League Baseball and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is a monumental step forward, not just for our organization, but for our fans as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new mask protocol along with the other protocol modifications announced last week, will give our fans the most normal Loons experience since September of 2019,” said Chris Mundhenk, president and general manager of the Great Lakes Loons.
The Loons return to Dow Diamond on May 18 for a six-game series against the Lake County Captains.
