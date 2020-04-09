Dow announced it is donating $500,000 to aid in the COVID-19 relief efforts in Midland, Bay, Isabella, and Saginaw counties.
The donation was earmarked to support the rapid deployment of resources to help address critical regional needs resulting from the pandemic, Dow said in a press release on Thursday, April 9.
Dow previously announced $3 million to help fund relief efforts globally. The company has also started making hand sanitizer at Dow's Auburn operations, which will be distributed to area hospitals and first responders in the region.
“The Great Lakes Bay Region is the birthplace of our company and home to our Michigan operations and global corporate headquarters. We are committed to helping protect the health and safety of our employees and communities, while deploying our business solutions where they are needed most,” said Mary Beth Heydrick, vice president of operations for Dow. “It is our hope that by providing this additional local funding, as well as adjusting our manufacturing processes to provide critical product to our frontline healthcare professionals, we are helping to address some of the most critical needs in our region.”
“We recognize the impact this crisis is having on nonprofits, small business, health care providers and first responders,” said Nancy Lamb, president of the Dow Company Foundation. “We’re proud to work closely with the organizations receiving this funding. They are leading the efforts to address immediate needs and working collaboratively to protect the resiliency of our community.”
