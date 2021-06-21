Firefighters

This generic photo depicts firefighters engaging a fire.

 (Getty Images: Christian Thøgersen / EyeEm)

Dow’s Emergency Services and Security will be conducting training at Dow’s Michigan Operations facilities in Midland during the week of June 21.

Midland County Central Dispatch said residents may see smoke in the area, but that’s part of the training involving firefighting.

The training allows crew members to use emergency response plans in a controlled environment to practice the processes and skills that may be necessary.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

