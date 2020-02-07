Improvements to the Dow Event Center is in the hands of voters in Saginaw County.
The popular venue is home to Saginaw Spirit and other attractions, and it’s on the ballot for a millage renewal and increase.
“We urge our voters to please get out and support this,” said Veronica Horn, President and CEO of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is asking the public to consider renewing and increasing the millage.
The proposal will be on the presidential primary election ballot on March 10th, and if approved, would increase the millage to its original .450 mills as opposed to the .225 mill tax that was approved back in 2010.
“We really wanted to give homeowners a break on taxes, if we didn’t need it, we didn’t ask for it,” said Horn. “We didn’t ask for it. So now, this is really, it will show as an increase, but it actually takes it to that original millage level.”
Horn said their reason for restoring the millage is because of recent issues with infrastructure and operations at the Dow Event Center.
Horn said the average homeowner would only see a dollar increase on their monthly taxes to support repairs.
The Dow wants to make some improvements to the building including the roof and their sound system.
“The Dow Event Center needs a new roof, and so to keep this as a stellar facility as it is, we need to take it back to the original millage level,” said Horn.
Horn also said the building is owned by Saginaw County, and that maintaining its operations and facilities will only serve to increase interest and tourism in the downtown area.
“Things are happening really well, but this is the key really to the entertainment district,” Horn said.
The millage vote is on March 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.