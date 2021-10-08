The Saginaw Spirit is heading back to the ice next weekend, but hockey fans won’t be able to park in their usual spot.
And they’re not the only ones. Anyone looking to attend a concert or live show in downtown Saginaw will have to find a new place to park while the parking garage undergoes construction.
“We do have enough spots to accommodate all of the people who will be attending our events,” said Suzanne Kart, marketing manager for the Dow Event Center and Huntington Event Park.
Kart is talking about securing alternative parking for the loss of 1,100 spots tied to the parking garage across the street from the event center.
The Saginaw Spirit begin their season next weekend.
“The lot in front of the Dow Event Center, the lot across from the Dow Event Center, the Delta College downtown campus lot, Michigan Works on Genesee, and Commerce Tower, which is on Washington. None of these lots are more than .3 miles from the center and no longer than a six minute walk,” Kart said.
These parking arrangements will be in place until June 2022, when work on the parking garage is expected to be completed. Kart said the project will yield positive change.
“We’re going to have new elevators, lighting. You know, new structure to the whole pace. So the end result is worth the interim parking situation,” Kart said.
Kart wants everyone attending events to know these lots will be staffed. They should also arrive early and be on the lookout for the Dow Event Center logo to make sure they are parking in a Dow Event Center lot.
Kart said it’s all part of the effort to make sure fans find a great parking spot.
“It’s important for everybody to have a good experience. This is entertainment. You’re supposed to have fun,” Kart said.
