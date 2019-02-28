The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Dow Event Center on Thursday, February 28.
The show begins at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m.
The doors will be open at 5 p.m. for all Magic Pass ticket holders, with the Magic Pass event starting at 5:30 p.m.
Magic Pass is a 30 min event where fans can learn tricks, shoot hoops and get autographs and photos with the Globetrotters. Each customer must have a game ticket and a Magic Pass ticket for entry into the magic pass event.
Parking for the event will be available at The Dow Event Center front lot, the flat lot across from the event center adjacent to Huntington Event Parking, and the parking ramp on the corner of Johnson St. and Washington Ave.
You may not be able print your tickets from home. If you do not have physical tickets, you will need to download the Ticketmaster mobile app, log in and take a screenshot in case of connectivity issues.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to account for traffic, parking, lines, security and entering the venue. All guests are subject to a search of coats and bags and will be required to be waned or pass through a metal detector.
No bags, briefcases, backpacks or purses larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. All bags will be subject to a thorough inspection. Diaper bags will be allowed after thorough inspection if guest is accompanied by child.
Please try to arrive as early as possible to expedite your entry process.
