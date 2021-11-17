The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) announced the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) team event will increase the tournament purse to $2.5 million in 2022.
The raise is nearly 10 percent more than the 2021 Dow GLBI purse. Scheduled from July 10 to 16, the 2022 Dow GLBI will award each champion with $303,810, totaling out to $607,620.
“This purse increase truly represents Dow’s commitment to driving inclusion, diversity, and equity as an organization and proud supporter of the LPGA," Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler said. "It's remarkable what we've been able to accomplish in the two short years of this event, and we're looking forward to continuing to help advance the game of women's golf in the years ahead."
Outside of the majors, the Dow GLBI is one of the highest-paying tournaments on the LPGA Tour.
More details on the 2022 tournament will be released in the coming months, Dow GLBI states. For more information, visit the Dow GLBI website.
