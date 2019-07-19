Tee times for the final round of the Great Lakes Bay Region Invitational have been delayed due to a forecasted storm system.
Teams will tee off the first and 10th tees at 8:57 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.
Gates open to the public at 7 a.m. and depending on weather conditions, it could conclude by 2:15 p.m.
The following Saturday activities changed for the invitational:
- 7 a.m. Admission Gates Open
- 7 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Final Official Round (Four-Ball)
- 8 a.m. For our Future presented by Ally
- 9 a.m. Larkin Beer Garden Open
- 9 a.m. Wells Fargo Advisors Vet Garden Open
- 9 a.m. Eat Great Hospitality Trail Open
- 9 a.m. Hospitality Venues Open
- 9 a.m. STEM in Sports Center Open to General Public
- 10 a.m. Complimentary Ice Cream Social on 4 tee box
- 1:30 p.m. Putt to Paradise finale on 13 green
- Following Play 18th Green Awards Ceremony
- 6 – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Telecast (Tape Delay)
Shuttles at Dow Diamond will start running at 6:30 a.m.
