The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational has been canceled for 2020.
The announcement was made on May 15, with a promise that plans are already underway to return the tournament in 2021.
“The decision by Dow and the LPGA to cancel was certainly not easy,” said Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling. “We explored all available options, and the LPGA has been working with us every step of the way. We are convinced that moving toward planning an incredible tournament in 2021 is the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to grow and improve each year, and we look forward to accomplishing that next year.”
The Dow GLBI is one of the newest tournaments on the LPGA tour and is unique because of the team-based competition.
“The Dow GLBI is so much more than just a golf tournament,” said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. “The event showcases the Great Lakes Bay Region on a worldwide scale and went to great lengths to positively impact our communities, including an estimated $12.7 million economic impact from the 2019 event. We want to thank each of our fans, partners, players, and volunteers. We can’t wait to work with you to build on the success of the inaugural tournament and come back better than ever in 2021.” Dow and the LPGA entered a five-year agreement in 2019. In light of this year’s cancellation, the agreement will extend to 2024.
