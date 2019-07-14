Excitement is brewing for this year’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and few are more thrilled than the people of downtown Midland.
“My family was actually going to go to the golf tournament, so we live down the street from it, so we’re excited to see it,” said Nick Gillet
Gillet works at Heather n' Holly, a local chocolate and candy shop run by his wife.
Together they’ve seen the impact the invitational has had, saying this has been their most successful summer in the 10 years that they’ve been here.
“We usually close earlier on Sundays, but this event has extended our hours and it’s been great sales days so far,” Gillet said.
Businesses in downtown Midland say that the Dow Invitational brings in tons of new people from the Mid-Michigan area.
“So for us, it brings in a lot more customers. I mean we got people walking around the H Hotel, a lot of people are reserving hotel spots and a lot of people are coming to downtown Midland just to get some pizza,” said Ryan Simkins, an employee at Pizza Sams.
Simkins said that it’s not only been busy but that stores across Main Street have been donating and helping out with Sunday’s eat great festival in anticipation for the Dow Invitational.
“So it just kind of shows the community giving back and everybody can come out and show the support which is really nice,” Simkins said.
