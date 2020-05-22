Dow High School experienced flooding issues in the basement and the library.
According to Superintendent Michael Sharrow, the basement and the library had to be pumped out. He said the carpet in part of the library will need to be replaced.
Sharrow said that 150 Google Chromebooks were damaged by the floods. He said that they are expecting an official number next week when everyone returns to their homes.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.