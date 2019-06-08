Technology is all around us and every changing.
That’s why Terri Trotter, the president and CEO of the Midland Center for the Arts, said festivals like Midland’s drone and robotics showcase are important.
“This whole idea of drones has been so intriguing to us,” Trotter said. “In the last five years you know we see them flying around, we see them taking pictures or delivering packages, so I think it’s caught everybody’s interest.”
She said the event is just one of many during their Matrix: Midland Festival and said it’s important to keep growing that interest.
“Really growing kids interest in science, technology, and STEM based careers is a really important thing, and this is an opportunity for them to get up close and personal, really see the kinds of cool things that are going on how it applies in the business world,” Trotter said.
People of all ages were invited to test their skills and learn about technology at the Jack Barstow Airport in Midland.
It’s something Jim Cordes, president of the Midland Aviation Education Association, said is fully hands-on.
“You can fly your own drone for the first time either on a simulator or real,” Cordes said. “We have drone areas contained with netting so it’s all safe, nothing to worry about. You can watch the high school robotics teams, many of whom are award winning teams.”
Cordes said now is the time to inspire students.
“The appeal of aviation is very strong and if we can get kids interested in aviation, our theory was STEM might follow and that’s what we’ve observed the last three years,” Cordes said.
The Matrix: Midland Festival continues until next Sunday.
For more information on events, just visit the Midland Center for the Arts website.
