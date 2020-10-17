The Dow Tennis Classic will be back in 2021 with a modified date.
The tennis tournament was scheduled for February 1 through 7, 2021 but is being moved to the fall.
Officials said they don't want to take risks with the health and safety of players.
The tournament will now be November 1 through 7, 2021.
The plan is to move back to February for the 2022 tournament.
