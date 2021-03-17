The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Dow Tennis Classic announced that the event will be elevated to a WTA 125K Series event beginning Nov. 1 through 7.
The WTA consists of more than 1,650 players. In May 2012, the association introduced WTA 125K Series events to showcase women’s professional tennis players and up-and-coming players to earn ranking points.
The WTA hosted 11 WTA 125K Series events across eight different countries in 2019.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the WTA and recognize this as an opportunity to bring the Dow Tennis Classic to the next level,” said Steve Cook, Executive Director of the Greater Midland Tennis Center. “Since its inception, the Dow Tennis Classic has had a rich history of introducing the top players in tennis while positively impacting the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
The Dow Tennis Classic previously offered 140 ranking points for the champion and $100,000 in total prizes. The total prize money is now $125,000 and 160 ranking points.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the Dow Tennis Classic to our lineup of WTA 125 series of tournaments which will provide a great opportunity for the next generation of WTA stars,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “Midland has a rich history of hosting world-class tennis events, where current WTA stars Coco Gauff, Caty McNally and Shelby Rogers have enjoyed success, and we are confident that the new WTA 125 event will be no exception.”
The agreement between Greater Midland and Dow calls for the tournament to remain at the Greater Midland Tennis Center through 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.