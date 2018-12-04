Job seekers are invited to a recruiting event next week hosted by Dow.
A variety of positions are available with the company, including in manufacturing, supply chain and human resources.
Some positions have education and experience requirements, which can be found here.
Learn more about the jobs and apply during the recruiting fair on December 10th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.
Candidates should bring a resume and supporting documents.
Registration is recommended by visiting www.dow.com/events.
