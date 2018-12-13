Down lines have caused a power outage in Buena Vista Township, and that outage is impacting some traffic lights.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised the lines are down on Outer Drive, and the power outage is impacting the traffic lights at Holland and Outer.
This after a person driving a garbage truck didn't realize the back was up, and took out several lines.
The Buena Vista Charter Township office is also closing due to the outage, officials expect to re-open at 8 a.m. on Friday.
In all, about 810 Consumers Energy customers are without power in that area, at this time.
Drivers are being asked to use caution.
