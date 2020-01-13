Huron Road (M-13) in Bay County has re-opened after being closed early Monday morning.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the road was closed just before 5:15 a.m. between Bay Arenac Line Road and Whitefeather Road due to downed power lines.
The roadway re-opened shortly before 6 a.m.
