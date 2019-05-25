The heavy rain and strong storms overnight led to flooding problems throughout Mid-Michigan.
Many woke up to find their neighborhoods under water.
>>SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day weekend flooding<<
The rain even washed out some roads and caused shutdowns.
The Fortress Golf Course in Frankenmuth was closed while parts of it remain under water.
Main Street in Birch Run was shut down for hours also because of flooding.
“There was so much rain last night that as the creeks rise there’s no place for the water to go so it’s flooding in the streets,” said Carla Miller.
Miller lives on Main Street Birch Run. She’s just one of the many neighbors checking out the damage that last night’s storm left behind.
“It doesn’t happen often but I think this is probably the worst I’ve seen it,” Miller said.
Just under 4 inches of rain pounded Birch Run and surrounding areas causing a huge problem for homeowners, businesses, and for travelers on this busy holiday weekend.
With roads closed, some remained optimistic, like Paul Rigda. He took a break from cleaning up their water-logged basements to paddle along the streets.
“Everything is under water everywhere you go, so it’s all the way up houses with things flooded and everything is washing away,” Rigda said.
His hope is that while his neighbors spend the day cleaning up, him and the canoe give them a good laugh in an otherwise damp situation.
“You can’t think about the negative, you always gotta think about the positives,” Rigda said. “It’s a little bit of water I guess, it just gets everything clean.”
