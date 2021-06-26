DETROIT (AP) — A day-long downpour left many Detroit-area freeways and streets flooded, causing motorists to abandon vehicles stalled in water deep enough in cover tires and car hoods.
Storms that crossed through the region much of Friday also knocked out power to about 40,000 homes and businesses.
In Detroit, several city departments on Saturday were assessing the impact of the storm that dumped about six inches of rain and caused streets and basements to flood, the city said.
Officials advised motorists to avoid driving through standing water.
National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Considine told The Detroit News that additional thunderstorms could occur Saturday afternoon and evening.
A flood watch for the region was in effect through Sunday, he added.
State police were removing vehicles still stranded on freeways, while checking to make sure no one remained in partially submerged cars.
No injuries were reported between Friday night and Saturday morning, state police Lt. Mike Shaw said.
“Water is starting to recede in some areas, but one good rain and we could be back where we were,” Shaw told The Detroit News.
More than a dozen counties in mid-Michigan and southeastern Michigan remained under a hazardous weather outlook and a flood watch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.
The Detroit area also was under a flood warning Saturday.
