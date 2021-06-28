Mid-Michigan got hit hard with rain, but the downpours could lead to more problems for farmers later in the season.
“It’s really heartbreaking to see the water on the field,” Samantha Krhozsky, a board member of the Michigan Soybean Association said. “We had a rough start to the spring. It was very cold for a long time. Fortunately, we did get things planted in a timely manner, but it’s been frost damage, it’s been lack of rain, and now too much rain. It’s been a really hard year. It’s been a rollercoaster after rollercoaster.”
Krhozsky said a lot of farmers won’t know how much damage their crops will face for another week.
“Areas that still have sitting water are probably going to be the biggest issues now that we’re two to three days out from when that rain fell, but really until the soil starts drying out, we’re just not really sure yet what kind of damage we’re going to see,” Krhozsky said.
An excess of water can lead to an even bigger weed problem.
“The other issue is there’s a lot of things that need to be done to the crop at this point,” Krhozsky said. “And if you start missing those windows, we can definitely see a yield loss just from those aspects.
For now, it’s a waiting game, but depending on just how bad it gets, there could be product shortages come fall when the crops are harvested.
“There could potentially be an issue once we get into fall harvest and what USDA has predicted for what we’re going to harvest and it will have a trickle effect into the marketplace,” Krhozsky said.
