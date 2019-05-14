A downstate man was arrested in Otsego County for illegal shining.
A Michigan State Police Trooper noticed a vehicle driving slowly and shining green and amber lights toward a nearby field in Otsego County around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The trooper stopped the driver, identified at 57-year-old Jeffery Prather from Dearborn, for a shining violation. Shining is only allowed until 11 p.m. this time of year, troopers said.
Troopers searched Prather’s vehicle and found a loaded .22 magnum rifle in the center console of his van.
The gun and ammo were seized, and Prather was arrested.
Prather was arraigned on charges of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and using artificial lighting while in possession of a loaded firearm.
