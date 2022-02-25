The Mott Foundation Building in downtown Flint is lighting up in solidarity with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The Mott Foundation wrote on its Facebook page:
”The Mott Foundation stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. For nearly 30 years, the Foundation has provided grant support to civil society organizations working to promote citizen engagement and participation in Ukraine’s democratic society. Our current and former grantees, partners, consultants, friends and all the people of Ukraine are in our thoughts as they face a hostile invasion of their country.”
70 recently installed lights will project the colors of the blue and yellow on the exterior of the historic building.
The flag of Ukraine is a banner of two equally sized horizontal bands of blue and yellow. The combination of colors is a symbol of Ukrainian lands. The blue color of the flag represents the sky, streams, and mountains of Ukraine. The yellow color symbolizes Ukraine's golden wheat fields and the richness of the earth.
