Visitors to downtown Midland will soon be able to enjoy a sound system and public wi-fi while on Main Street.
Selina Tisdale, the community affairs director, said that city is in the early stages of adding the features.
“We issued a request for the proposal for the project and pricing earlier this year,” Tisdale said. “This was reviewed and approved by the downtown development authority board on Wednesday for the scope of the project and funding.”
The contract for the installation of the sound system and public wi-fi will go before the Midland city council on June 14 for final approval before the project begins.
