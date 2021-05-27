Downtown Midland's Commons area is open, and the new social district will allow alcoholic beverages outdoors from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.
Business owners said they are glad it is here.
"I think it's going to be really good for us this year," said Chris Whitted, owner of Grape Beginnings Winery.
Whitted owns one of seven downtown establishments taking part in the Commons. Whitted calls this an exciting move for visitors who like to drink outside.
"They're going to be able to get a to-go cup from us, get a to-go cup for their spouse or significant other from somewhere else, and then enjoy it in the Commons area," Whitted said.
The Commons area boundaries extend from Gordon Street to Rodd Street and Main Street to Larkin Street. It will be clearly marked with signage so patrons know where outdoor beverages are permitted.
Alcoholic drinks contained in cups must be disposed of prior to leaving the Commons.
"I think this is a great plan," said Marinell Schafer, owner of Diamond Jim’s.
Schafer is thrilled to see Midland making more efforts to help businesses downtown.
"With the Commons area, and they're also expanding the pedestrian plaza, so two really good things this year for Midland," Schafer said.
For her part, Whitted believes the Commons will help businesses like her's to rebound from a tough 2020.
"It's going to be a great beneficial thing for the whole downtown area," Whitted said.
The city of Midland said you cannot bring your own alcohol into the Commons. It must be purchased at one of the approved establishments.
