Two downtown Saginaw bars announced their closures on Facebook on Tuesday.
Bourbon and Co., and the Bancroft Wine and Martini Bar announced they were closing as of Tuesday, Aug. 13.
"This is immensely difficult news to impart, not only because of my own personal investment over the past six years, but because of all the staff, collaborators, musicians, and regular customers that I deeply love and have come to think of as family," the Facebook post read for both bars.
The post continued, "It was my hope that by offering two uniquely designed venues featuring top-notch regional musical entertainment, a one-of-a-kind piano and jazz emporium, custom-crafted cocktails, and a unique menu of quality food items, that we could pioneer a renaissance in Downtown Saginaw by filling a significant vacuum in its cultural climate - and, for a brief and magical period of time, am proud to say that we achieved that goal."
The post did not list the reason for closing.
"I am proud to say that everyone involved in the operation and implementation of the Bancroft & Bourbon gave it their best shot; and it has been both an honor and an unforgettable experience attempting to build an oasis for this entire region," the post said.
