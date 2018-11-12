Although Holidays in the Heart of the City has been a staple in downtown Saginaw for decades, this year there will be another lighted destination to draw visitors.
Along with lighting up City Hall and the Waterworks on Friday night, this year Morley Plaza will be lighted starting Saturday, November 17th at 5 p.m.
“As more and more people are coming downtown to Riverfront Saginaw for events, drinks and food, it’s a wonderful winter welcome to come down Washington Avenue towards the Temple and Dow Event Center and see Morley Plaza all lighted for the holidays,” said a spokesperson for Impact Saginaw.
The additional lighting comes through the effort and coordination of numerous area businesses, Positive Results Downtown Saginaw and the city of Saginaw.
“It’s been a work in progress for the past several years, but with the added commitment to this year’s endeavor, it’s becoming a holiday destination,” the spokesperson said.
The two-day holiday event also features food and entertainment throughout the downtown area and includes fireworks on Friday night.
On Saturday the city will host its annual holiday parade, beginning at the corner of Washington and Johnson at 11 a.m. and ending at Ojibway Island.
