Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint is closed until further notice while school officials address a mold problem.
Staff members found mold in classrooms during a routine inspection of the school on Monday morning, Aug. 30. The mold was not visible in the classrooms the last time students were at school, Flint Community Schools said.
After the mold was found, students were immediately stopped from entering their classrooms and school was canceled for the week for remediation efforts. The school district plans to give an update to parents on Tuesday.
“Please be assured that the district remains committed to the safety of our school community and the academic, social and emotional growth of our scholars,” Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. “We are working on contingency plans for the students of Doyle-Ryder to ensure they continue to receive the support they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.