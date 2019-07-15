If you're looking for a new furry family member, there could be one... or twelve for you in Midland.
Mokey, a golden doodle, recently had a litter of twelve pups and they're all looking for a home.
The puppies are all golden doodle/golden retriever mixes and they're seven months old.
The dad is an apricot-colored golden retriever.
Mokey looks pretty proud of her pups and they'll be ready for a new home on July 22.
You can find more adoption information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.