Residents irate with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order gathered in Lansing on Thursday to demand the state be reopened.
“I’m here to support all those who are suffering from these extended lockdowns,” said JJ Stempien, protestor.
Stempien would not let her message be drowned out by the constant downpour of rain in Lansing on Thursday. She was one of a few dozen protesters who gathered at the state capitol to protest Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
Stempien is a certified health coach. She thinks more needs to be done to promote boosting our immune system.
“With vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin C, zinc, and promoting healthy diets. That will greatly reduce the severity of the virus when you contract it. And it will reduce death and hospitalizations,” Stempien said.
There were a few anti-protesters in attendance as well.
Knut Hill is supporting social distancing and Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are hard times and they call for hard measures. We need tough action and that’s what the governor has asked us to do,” Hill said.
The state attorney general, along with Michigan State Police, worked with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to make sure protests at the capitol were peaceful and free of intimidation.
Hill said that is exactly what he saw on Thursday.
“Anything in the news about violence was way off. It’s been peaceful,” Hill said.
The protestors TV5 spoke to said they want Whitmer to know what she is doing is more harmful than the virus itself.
“More people are going to suffer and die from alcoholism, child abuse, domestic violence, anxiety, depression, loss of livelihood, bankruptcies, suicide, starvation. More people are suffering from those things than from the virus. You have to look at the big picture. We need balance,” Stempien said.
