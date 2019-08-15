Dozens of Consumers Energy customers woke up without power Thursday morning.
- Genesee County: 76 customers
- Gratiot County: 6 customers
- Saginaw County: 6 customers
A large outage in Isabella County this morning has been restored.
For updated power outage numbers, check the Consumers Energy website.
