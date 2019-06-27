Dozens of dogs and cats are in desperate need of a new home as the shelter they are staying at is overcrowded and without air conditioning.
“It’s almost July. It’s super hot out and sadly, the stray animals just keep coming in,” said Danielle Macko, volunteer events coordinator at the Genesee County Animal Control.
These truly are the dog days of summer for the many dozens of animals suffering in cramped conditions and heat at the Genesee County Animal Control.
“Our shelter has over 95 dogs and cats right now. And it’s very crowded,” Macko said.
Macko said the building is full and there’s even less space than usual because of construction.
Overcrowding is not the only issue at the shelter. The air conditioning is out because of building renovations.
“With that heat, it’s really hard on them. We’re making sure they have as much water as possible. We have pools out back to lay in and get as cool as possible before they have to come back in. We’re checking for signs of heat stroke and we have big fans in the halls and keep the door open,” Macko said.
Those fans and pools can only go so far for the dogs that are stuck in their hot cages most of the day.
The volunteers work hard to get each dog outside for exercise, but it’s difficult when there are that many.
Macko said the shelter is in desperate need of adopters and foster homes to get the animals in a more comfortable space, especially ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Shelters often see an influx of animals around the holiday, especially dogs that run off after being startled by fireworks.
“We are worried just because we need that space. We need to make room for the incoming strays,” Macko said.
To help get things moving, the shelter is doing a free adoption event on July 5 from 12 to 6 p.m.
