Hundreds of residents searching for jobs went to Flint Thursday for one of the biggest career fairs the state of Michigan has ever seen.
The Flint and Genesee Group, in partnership with the city of Flint and Fenton Regional Chamber of Commerce, hosted the first Genesee County Career Expo.
"I'm looking to further my career in the hospitality industry and become a banquet manager," said Alex Peters.
People looking for a chance for advancement or a fresh start in their field of expertise showed up to the event.
"Text field software development," said Joseph Huntly.
They came in droves to the Dort Financial Center for what the Flint Genesee Group said is the largest in-person job fair in the region since the pandemic began.
The group said more than 15,000 people are looking for work at a time when there are staffing shortages across the board.
"We are looking to bring in some fresh talent from the Genesee County area," said Dezarae Andersen.
Andersen is promoting opportunities with Little Caesars, which is offering sign-up bonuses and even transportation and insurance perks.
"We had to fill the spaces because if we do not have our stores filled, we will not able to provide a quality product to the community," Andersen said.
All kinds of jobs were available like Flint Police, Lear, and dozens of other potential employers. Many different healthcare companies like Genesys Hospital were also looking for candidates.
"As far as hires go - I hope for as many as possible," said Lisa Fox, recruiter at Genesys Hospital.
Like many Michigan hospitals, Genesys is looking for nurses and technicians among its job openings.
Part of Fox’s pitch is the sense of gratification that comes with working in the health field.
"You’re helping other people. So that always feels good. There’s a lot of growth in that you learn a lot about yourself. And it definitely takes a certain kind of a person to work in that kind of environment," Fox said.
Employers were hoping to fill 2,000 jobs Thursday. They had on-site interviews, and some people will know if they got the job by the end of the day.
"Everybody’s maintaining social distancing. But we’re still able to communicate and see what jobs are opening up," Peters said.
